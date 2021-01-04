Pastor detained over missing university student in Port Harcourt

Pastor detained over missing university student in Port Harcourt

Monday, January 4, 2021 11:23 pm


Missing: Miss Beauty Sorbari Nwigbaranee, a 20- year- old student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A clergyman identified as, Pastor Sodje Masodje has been detained at  the Garrison of the Six Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt  over the disappearance of one Miss Beauty Sorbari Nwigbaranee, a 20- year- old student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University

It was gathered that Nwigbaranee, was last seen on Christmas day when she said she was going to visit  Pastor Imasodje.

The Pastor was arrested after the parents of the missing girl  reported the case to the Army.

The family of the missing lady became worried when the telephone lines of Nwigbaranee became unreachable after he left home on 25 December for the visit to the Pastor.

However, a lawyer to the family, Gobari Deebom is insisting that that the Pastor should be transferred to the Police for proper investigation.

Deebom added that if there is any culpability on the part of the suspected Pastor after investigation by the police, he would be charged to court.

“We are calling on the Police to take over the matter and carry out a thorough investigation into the matter, because we know that they can bring justice in this matter,” the lawyer said.

However, efforts to seek more clarification on the alleged arrest of the Pastor over the missing girl was unsuccessful as at the of filing this report as the the Spokesman of 6 Division, Major Charles Ekeocha, could not be on phone’

