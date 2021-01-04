Trump’s recorded phone conversation: Caught asking election officials to falsify figures

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

President Donald Trump has just shot himself in the foot! Here is a man who has been shouting himself hoarse that the Presidential election that gave Joe Biden victory was massively rigged.

To further prove his allegation, he wanted to short circuit the electoral, political and judicial processes. The only trouble is that he may now be electrocuted in the process!

Trump was recorded on tape as putting pressure on Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to overturn the presidential election. In a report by New York Times, Trump vaguely threatened him with “a criminal offense” during an hourlong telephone call on Saturday, according to an audio recording of the conversation.

The report has it further: “Mr. Trump, who has spent almost nine weeks making false conspiracy claims about his loss to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., told Brad Raffensperger, the state’s top elections official, that he should recalculate the vote count so Mr. Trump, not Mr. Biden, would end up winning the state’s 16 electoral votes.”

Trump said: “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Mr. Trump said during the conversation, according to a recording first obtained by The Washington Post, which published it online Sunday. The New York Times also acquired a recording of Mr. Trump’s call.

“The president, who will be in charge of the Justice Department for the 17 days left in his administration, hinted that Mr. Raffensperger and Ryan Germany, the chief lawyer for secretary of state’s office, could be prosecuted criminally if they did not do his bidding

“You know what they did and you’re not reporting it,” the president said during the call. “You know, that’s a criminal — that’s a criminal offense. And you know, you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. That’s a big risk.”