Bayelsa Govt probes gunmen attacks on Southern Ijaw community

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Gunmen had twice in less than two weeks, launched attacks on Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State.

During the first attack, the mansion of the ex-Agitator Paul Eris alias ‘General Ogunbos’ was burnt down.

Some yet to be identified gunmen had attacked the community on Sunday for the second time in about a week, shooting sporadically and engaging in arson.

The residence of Marcus Richard, another popular repentant militant leader in the community was also reportedly torched in the attack.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr Butswat Ansimi had confirmed the incident. He said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that on 3rd January 2021 at about 0700 hours unknown gunmen invaded Peremabiri, a riverine community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. “The motive for the attack is unknown at the moment, however the residence of one Marcus Richard was set ablaze. “The Command has despatched reinforcement of Police Marine and detectives from State Criminal Investigation Department to beef up security in the area.

However, in a press Statement by Daniel Alabrah, his Chief Press Secretary, Governor Duoye Diri assured that calm has returned to Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw following the intervention of the state government.

In the statement issued on Monday, Diri said the government has commenced investigation into the attack and would spare no effort to unravel those behind it.

He said he has directed the suspension of recognition of any chief or leader in the community pending the conclusion of investigation into the crisis.

Governor Diri urged the residents to be calm as he has equally directed the security agencies to ensure adequate protection for everyone in the community.