Salesgirl, 23, commits suicide in Akure

Residents of Kajola area of Akure, the Ondo State capital were treated to a ghoulish spectacle on new year eve.

That day, 23-year-old Jumoke Kehinde was found dead in her apartment in the area.

The former salesgirl with the Akure outlet of marketing conglomerate, Shoprite, reportedly committed suicide after being suspended for reporting late to work on that day.

She was said to have committed the heinous crime using a substance suspected to be Sniper, a pesticide.

According to Abuja Reporters, one of the organisation’s managers, who gave his name as Taiwo, told journalists that the deceased reported late for work and some other staff members on the fateful day.

He said, “It is expected that anyone who comes late has to wait outside before being allowed in and suspended. She was seen arranging her table, getting ready for the day’s sales, and looking happy. But she later left the mall around 11 am after receiving her suspension letter.

“Around 4 pm, a distress call was received in the office that she was not feeling okay. One of the management staff members went to check on her. Kehinde was found on the floor of her room shaking while the smell of the poison she took could be perceived. But no empty can was seen anywhere, and she was rushed to the hospital.

“After some time at the hospital, she was declared dead. One of her relatives said she did not show any sign of depression.

“She was suspended for coming late that day. She was told to go home. Then, she went back home.

“We all know that when you come late, you will be suspended for a few days without pay.”

The deceased’s body was said to have been deposited at the morgue.