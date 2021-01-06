Biden: Chaos as President Trump’s supporters storm US Capitol

U.S. Capitol is on lockdown as thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Washington DC in an apparent bid to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

Acting on assertions that the election was stolen, the supporters see the demonstrations as a last stand for Trump on.

Washington Post reports that at the U.S. Capitol, the protesters pushed past police who were trying to block them from entering the building as senators inside debated the certification of the presidential election.

Some were able to breach security to successfully enter the building.

The Senate stopped its proceedings with Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) interrupted by an aide who said protesters were in the building.

The House doors also were closed.

In a notification, U.S. Capitol Police said no entry or exit is permitted in the buildings within the Capitol Complex. “Stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” police said.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) imposed a citywide curfew as a chaotic scene worsened at the U.S. Capitol building. From 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, Bowser said no one would be allowed out in the city.

President Trump, who repeatedly urged his supporters gathered on the Ellipse to march to the U.S. Capitol to demand that Congress overturn the election, tweeted a call to “stay peaceful” as some of those supporters broke into the Capitol building.

Capitol Police briefly ordered evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building, both just across Independence Avenue from the Capitol. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), whose office is in the Cannon building, tweeted, “I just had to evacuate my office because of a pipe bomb reported outside.”

Source: Washington Post