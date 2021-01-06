COVID-19: 731 Corp members test positive

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As the country goes deeper into the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, not less than 731 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) batch B, have tested positive of the virus.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Mustapha at a task force briefing said the COVID-19 test was conducted on the corp members using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDTs)

“Out of the 35,419 in the Batch B, 731 tested positives compared to 108 recorded during the Batch A,” he said.

He said the cases were recorded from corps members from every state of the federation.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how 138 corp members tested positive to COVID-19 about two months ago.

NYSC camps for orientation activities were recently reopened after a period of shutdown following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The world is experiencing a second wave of the more than one year old pandemic. Some countries are considering a second lockdown as a way of controlling spread of the virus.

Nigeria recorded 1,354 new cases of the virus and one death on Tuesday. Till date, 92705 cases have been confirmed, 76396 cases have been discharged and 1319 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory