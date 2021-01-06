Democratic Warnock wins Georgia’s US Senate race

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 9:17 am


Warnock

Democratic candidate, Raphael Warnock, has won one of the two runoff elections for the US Senate in Georgia

The victory of the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta where Martin Luther King once preached has enhanced the chances of Democrats to take control of the upper chamber of US Congress.

According to The Guardian, Warnock’s victory over the ultra-Trump loyalist Kelly Loeffler was called by Associated Press just after 2am.

His victory came about two months after Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win there in almost three decades.

The result puts the Democrats just one seat away from gaining control of the Senate.

However, the second run-off election of the night involving  Jon Ossoff against Republican incumbent David Perdue, was still too close to call with fewer than 2,000 votes between them.

A Democratic sweep of both runoffs will be a big blow to the outgoing US President Donald Trump and “would vastly widen the vistas of the incoming Biden administration over such critical and potentially epochal areas as tackling the climate crisis the Covid-19 pandemic, appointing federal judges, and addressing racial and income inequality,” according to The Guardian

 

