“Disgraceful,” British PM condemns scenes of violence in U.S.

“Disgraceful,” British PM condemns scenes of violence in U.S.

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 11:47 pm


British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday joined other leaders in condemning the scenes of violence in the United States (U.S.)

“Disgraceful scenes in U.S. Congress.

“The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power,” he wrote on Twitter.

Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, called the events “utterly horrifying.”

Masses of angry pro-Trump protesters clashed with police and stormed the U.S. Capitol, where lawmakers were due to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s win in the November election. (dpa/NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    49 mins ago

    Trump asks supporters to go home as lawmakers hide inside Congress building
    1 hour ago

    Pence, Biden say violence at U.S. Capitol ‘must stop now’
    1 hour ago

    National Guard deployed against pro-Trump protesters in Washington
    2 hours ago

    Trump in damage control after supporters storm US Congress building
    3 hours ago

    Edo governorship poll: Court annuls candidacy of Ize-Iyamu, deputy
    3 hours ago

    Biden: Chaos as President Trump’s supporters storm US Capitol
    11 hours ago

    Why engagement with youths has to be transparent – Osinbajo
    14 hours ago

    COVID-19: 731 Corp members test positive