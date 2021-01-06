Foundation donates water package to Ogun community

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

After many years of living without water, Toyin Amuzu Foundation has put a smile on the faces of people of Oke-Ijeun community in Abeokuta through the donation of a borehole in the community.

The water was commissioned by former House of Representatives Member, Hon Oladipupo Adebutu. While speaking with the people noted that the donor is not wasteful and urged the people not take his community services for granted..

He also appealed to the people not to let the efforts be in vain. He charged them to protect public facilities in the area against theft, vandalism and misuse.

Oladipupo however taunted the people who defaulted in the covid-19 protocols. He noted that if he had known that they will not use nose masks, he would not have come to commission the water for them because the pandemic is real. He urged the people not to treat it with levity.

Toyin Amuzu in his welcome speech assured the people of more interventions as long as they are able to maintain them. He also assured them of lregular power to pump the water.

Madam Bola Ayegbade a resident of the community lrecalled that for over 10years the people were always visiting Sapon, a nearby community to fetch water. The people could not hide their joy over the development.