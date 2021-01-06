Man, 45, in police net for raping daughter

Wednesday, January 6, 2021 7:30 am


By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

A 45-year-old  man, Akanji Oluwaseyi has been arrested for forcefully having carnal knowledge of his 13-year old daughter (name withheld).

The arrest followed a complaint from the victim who reported the crime at Obantoko divisional headquarters on the 30th of December 2020. She said her father came to the shop where she is a tailoring apprentice and begged her mistress to permit her to come and fetch water for him at home.

She stated further that she left the shop and fetched water as requested by her father. But surprisingly, her father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

On the strength of the report, the DPO Obantoko division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi quickly detailed his detectives to the man’s house where he was promptly arrested.

He initially denied the allegation but when he was confronted by the victim, he became dumb founded.

The victim has been taken to Olukoya Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCID, for further investigation and prosecution.

