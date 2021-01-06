Ogun to deploy ICT for Agric development

Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has said that it is focusing more on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mechanisation among others to drive its various Agricultural programmes in year 2021.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina revealed this while fielding questions from news men on plans of the Ministry for year 2021 in his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

“There are two things you must put into consideration if you want people especially the youths to embrace Agriculture and these are ICT and Mechanisation. This, we have taking care of by ensuring that ICT was included in all our youths-based Agricultural programmes. You can use ICT to monitor your farm as well as mechanise every aspect of your Production while the farmer only monitors.

“Another thing you cannot take away from modern day Agriculture is technology and competitiveness, this underscores our linkage with all these variables which helps in increasing productivity thus, giving the farmers edge in terms of ready market for their produce among others”, Odedina said.

He advised youths to renew their interest in Agriculture, maintaining that it is the interest, passion and commitment they show towards Agriculture that would guarantee their success

He disclosed that there are off-takers and ready market for Agricultural produce in the state as modern-day Agriculture is market- driven.

“About 80% of farmers in Ogun State grow Maize and Cassava and the four biggest buyers of Cassava are based in Ogun State, so you won’t be wrong if you grow them. This is not to say that there is no market for other crops, we have ensured that our farmers don’t jump into production without assured market, that is why we link them with lots of investment advise”, he added.

Odedina submitted that despite the challenges of the outgone year including the restrictions occasioned by Covid-19, the State Government, without precedence, drove an Agricultural system that empowered close to 15,000 people, noting that with that, it has deliberately set a high standard and the government was poised to break the record.

The Commissioner hinted that due to the success the Ministry recorded in its Anchor Borrowers Programme, Ogun Broiler Project among others in year 2020, it will be expanding to other areas of Agricultural value chain across the state.

“We are going to be moving to other areas, we are going to expand our Anchor Borrowers Programme, Ogun Broiler Project and others. You will record that becsuse of success of the Ogun Broiler Project, the governor has graciously approved its replication in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the state”, the Commissioner said.

He further revealed that because of the success of the State’s Anchor Borrowers Programme on Cassava and Rice, the state is now the focus of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme in Cocoa, Oil Palm, Cotton, Aquaculture and Cattle saying, it was highly encouraging that the strides was made even in a Covid year.