Trump asks supporters to go home as lawmakers hide inside Congress building

President Donald Trump told his supporters “to go home now” hours after they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He made the call after Democratic lawmakers demand that all of his supporters leave the Capitol Building after they broke in to interrupt a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the U.S. presidential election.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer “and I are calling on President Trump to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on Twitter.

While asking his supporters to end the siege on Capitol building, Trump said, “I know your pain, I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” in a one-minute video posted on social media.

“But you have to go home now, we have to have peace, we have to have law and order,” he added.

Trump had come under increasing pressure to call on the protesters to leave the grounds of the Capitol and denounce the action.

He repeated his baseless allegations that the election was “fraudulent,” claims with which he riled up crowds earlier in the day.

“We love you, you’re very special,” he said in the clip, addressing his supporters in the nation’s capital, which included a melange of right-wing groups such as QAnon supporters and militia

The U.S. Capitol building is on lockdown and the debate over whether to certify the results of the November U.S. presidential election, which president-elect Joe Biden won, was halted after protesters entered the building.

U.S. lawmakers are hiding in the building as protesters enter both chambers of Congress.

Trump has sent the National Guard to aid police, but has not demanded that his supporters stand down or leave federal property.

Meanwhile, a top official of the European Union (EU) has expressed concern over the developments in Washington.

European Parliament President David Sassoli said in a tweet that he was deeply concerned at the events unfolding in Washington.

“Deeply concerning scenes from the U.S. Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected.

“We are certain the U.S. will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected,” Sassoli writes in a tweet.