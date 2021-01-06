Trump in damage control after supporters storm US Congress building

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter, his megaphone, to execute damage control after his supporters invaded the Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

Congress was meeting to certify the election of Joe Biden when thousands of Trump’s supporters breached the building, forcing a lockdown with lawmakers inside.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!

“Remember, WE are the Party of Law and Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue.

“Thank you!,” the president tweeted.

In a similar tweet at the start of the breach earlier, Trump pleaded with the protesters to “support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement”.

“They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!” he wrote.

The president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, echoed her father’s appeal, tweeting that “any security breach or disrespect to our law enforcement is unacceptable”.

“The violence must stop immediately. Please be peaceful,” she said.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the electoral college vote debate in the building, also asked Trump supporters to leave the Capitol immediately and stop the violence. “This attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Mike Pence tweeted.

Reports say the Federal Protective Service and Secret Service are responding to assist the U.S. Capitol Police.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ms Nancy Pelosi, has requested the help of the National Guard to secure the Capitol, according to sourcesUS