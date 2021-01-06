U.S. Congressman gets COVID-19 after receiving Pfizer vaccine

Kevin Brady, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, said on Wednesday he had tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) shortly before he was due to receive the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Pfizer-BioNTech duo.The vaccine’s regimen is two doses per patient 21 days apart.

“Tonite the Office of House Physician informed me that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 & am quarantined.