Blood on Trump’s head: Death toll on the Capitol now 4

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

President Donald Trump behaved like the captain of a ship who, at the call of May Day, jumped into safety, leaving his passengers and crew members on board. Now, four people, 35-year old Ashli Babbitt and three others, are dead as a result of the violent protests the President engineered on the Capitol.

Earlier, Trump told his jubilant supporters: “We are going to match on the Capitol. We will take back our country.”

On Wednesday when his supporters mobilized and swarmed on the Capitol, US temple of law making, howling like wolves in a park, Trump who was supposed to be among them as he promised stayed in the safe sanctum of the White House.

World leaders are watching in horror as Trump is trying to demystify American democracy, making it slid back into what happens in such countries he derisively waved off as “assholes.”

As reported by CNN, an armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, “and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it. A Trump supporter was also pictured standing at the Senate dais earlier in the afternoon…”