Blood on Trump’s head: Death toll on the Capitol now 4

Blood on Trump’s head: Death toll on the Capitol now 4

Thursday, January 7, 2021 11:28 am


Trump supporters in Washington DC on Wednesday

By Ademola Adegbamigbe

President Donald Trump behaved like the captain of a ship who, at the call of May Day, jumped into safety, leaving his passengers and crew members on board. Now, four people, 35-year old Ashli Babbitt and three others, are dead as a result of the violent protests the President  engineered on the Capitol.

Earlier, Trump told his jubilant supporters: “We are going to match on the Capitol. We will take back our country.”

On Wednesday when his supporters mobilized and swarmed on the Capitol, US temple of law making, howling like wolves in a park, Trump who was supposed to be among them as he promised stayed in the safe sanctum of the White House.

President Donald Trump

World leaders are watching in horror as Trump is trying to demystify American democracy, making it slid back into what happens in such countries he derisively waved off as “assholes.”

As reported by CNN, an armed standoff took place at the House front door at about 3 p.m. ET, “and police officers had their guns drawn at someone who was trying to breach it. A Trump supporter was also pictured standing at the Senate dais earlier in the afternoon…”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Publisher, 3 family members test positive for COVID-19
    41 mins ago

    Again, tanker explodes in Lagos
    2 hours ago

    Woman Shot Dead as Pro-Trump Protesters Storm Capitol
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ of power to Biden
    4 hours ago

    Lagos, FCT lead as Nigeria records 1,664 new COVID-19 cases
    4 hours ago

    NCC clears air on alleged mass disconnection of telephone subscribers
    6 hours ago

    Four dead, 52 arrested in pro-Trump rioters’ breach of US Capitol – Police
    6 hours ago

    Pochettino makes underwhelming start as PSG draw at St Etienne