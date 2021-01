Ecobank Nigeria Launches Radio programme for SMEs

Ecobank Nigeria has launched a radio programme – “Ecobank Business Hour” targeted at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Emeka Agada, Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, says the programme which is being syndicated across 10 radio stations in Nigeria is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower its SME customers with the right resources to thrive. He stated that the programme will also enlighten the public about the various solutions designed by the bank to help businesses.

He explained that the radio programme being produced by Royal Roots, one of Nigeria’s leading production companies, has already commenced and will be aired for an initial period of 13 weeks. He added that the rich content will help entrepreneurs and business managers to upskill and reskill for growth in the new digital landscape. According to him, “This further underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of SMEs in all sectors of the economy. The radio programme promises to be an impactful series. I encourage all small business operators including their customers, friends and family members to set aside time to listen to the programme and get tips on how to grow their businesses.”

Also speaking, Greg Odutayo, Managing Director, Royal Roots, said the program will enable aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to set up and manage successful businesses. He commended Ecobank for supporting a programme of this nature, capable of generating positive activities in the SME space.

The Business Ecobank Hour is being anchored by the duo of Greg Odutayo, a presenter, producer and director with over 28 years of professional experience and Helen Ese Emore, an international facilitator, seasoned MSME project development and business coach. The programme will run in 10 radio stations including, Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos, RayPower 106.5FM, Kano, Odenigbo 99.1FM, Obosi, Liberty 91.7FM, Kaduna and PH Family Love 97.7FM, Port Harcourt and of others. Some of the topics and issues lined up for the broadcast include- starting a new business, structuring your business and business planning, company registration, funding your business, creating markets for your products, taxes and taxation, digital payments and collections, how to obtain SONCAP and NAFDAC registration for all products and many other relevant topics, in addition to tips on how to access Ecobank’s bouquet of offerings for SMEs.

Only recently Ecobank Nigeria was named Among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders in Nigeria by Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalized service to its respective customer segments. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services.