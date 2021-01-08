Excellence: Lagos Governor rewards 2 LASU students with N5m each

Friday, January 8, 2021 9:41 pm


 


L-R: Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun; LASU’s Best graduating Student 2018/2019, Oladimeji Shotunde; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Registrar, Mr. Amuni Mohammed Olayinka during the presentation of Cheques to the institution’s best graduating students by the Governor at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (second right), Lagos State University, LASU’s best graduating student 2018/2019, Oladimeji Shotunde (second left) and his Parents, during the presentation of Cheques to the institution’s best graduating students by the Governor at Lagos House, Marina, on Friday, January 8, 2021.

 

Not a few Nigerians have been shouting that excellence in academic works needs to be adequately rewarded. The call always becomes more strident when people who participate in shows that look like medieval orgies are heavily rewarded with mouth watering millions of Naira while best graduation students of some tertiary institutions go home with some miserable lap top computers and N50,000 or N100,000.

This may soon become a thing of the past as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has set a precedent in giving commensurate rewards for hard work.
In fact, he has presented N5 million cheque to Shotunde Oladimeji Idris, 22,the best graduating student, Business Admin Dept in the Faculty of Management Science at LASU. He got also a public service job offer at the State House, Marina.

The Best Master’s Degree student, Olabanjo Olusola Aanu, who finished his Master’s Degree in Computer Science with Grade Point of 5.0, got a N5m cheque.

 

