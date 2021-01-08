Just in: I will not attend Biden’s inauguration, says Trump

President Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that he will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the inauguration on January 20th,” he announced on Twitter.

Trump had refused to acknowledge that Biden had defeated him in the Nov. 3 election for weeks

However he finally acknowledged his loss in a video on Thursday, saying that a new administration will take office in January as calls for his ouster grew in the wake of a tumultuous 24 hours in Washington that saw rioters storm Congress and lawmakers finally confirm incoming president Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on Jan. 20,” he said in a statement as he continued to promote debunked claims of voter fraud.

He added: “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

It was Trump’s first acknowledgement of his defeat in the November election.

“The message was issued via his social media director Dan Scavino, as the president’s personal Twitter account was locked, following comments he published that some say spurred Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol by his loyalists.

Fellow social media giant Facebook banned Trump from his accounts indefinitely, citing his intent to “undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power.”

U.S. lawmakers finally certified Biden’s election win in the early hours of Thursday.

The joint session of Congress had been abruptly halted hours earlier after rioters breached both chambers of the Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to flee and hunker down until the siege ended.

One woman was shot and killed by Capitol police during the assault, the force said in a statement.

Authorities said three others died in separate medical emergencies.

DC police updated the number of arrests they made, to 68 people.