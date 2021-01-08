Trump denounces Capitol violence, as calls for his removal grow

U.S President Donald Trump said he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem” after a group of his supporters stormed the Capitol and forced a halt to a Congressional joint sitting.

Trump said demonstrators “defiled the seat of democracy” and added “to those who broke the law, you will pay,” in a video posted on Twitter.

Trump did not acknowledge his role in riling up his supporters with with baseless allegations of election fraud and encouraging them to march to the Capitol.

He promised a smooth transition to president-elect Joe Biden, who defeated him in November’s presidential election.

“Now Congress has certified the results, a new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

However, in a message to his “wonderful supporters,” Trump added “I know you are disappointed but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”