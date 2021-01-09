Certificate forgery suit: Obaseki, PDP speak on court verdict

...says ruling ‘victory for truth, rule of law

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, has hailed the ruling of the federal high court, Abuja, on the certificate forgery case brought against him by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, in a statement, described the judgement as a triumph of the rule of law and a testament to the fact that truth would prevail ultimately no matter how vehemently detractors push lies in the face of incontrovertible evidence.

The statement said: “The verdict of the federal high court, delivered by Honourable Justice Ahmed Mohammed, is well-received and a victory for the rule of law.

“It was a most needless attempt by desperate individuals trying to undo the will of the people through the backdoor but we are happy today that justice and truth have prevailed.

The governor further noted that the verdict confirms once again that Edo people were well-guided in trusting him to lead them in the September 19th governorship election.

He therefore promised to continue to prioritise the development of the state not minding the darts thrown by those who are embittered by their loss and continue their attempt to put spanner in the works even when they have been roundly beaten on all fronts.

“My profound gratitude goes to the judiciary who have stood indefatigably for truth and justice; the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR); my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); our party leaders and members; my teeming supporters; the good people of Edo State and all Nigerians,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the PDP, has congratulated governor Godwin Obaseki on the pronouncement of Justice Ahmed Mohammed over the certificate forgery allegation.

The party in a statement by its publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare, described the judgement as a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

The statement reads: “Edo PDP congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki on the resounding victory he recorded in the Federal High Court Abuja. It is a testimony to the fact that this government was enthroned by the wish of Edo people and had the blessings of God.

“We advised APC that it was again traveling the road of ignominy instead of joining the government to build a society where hard work is rewarded, where hate should be condemned and love for a prosperous state the driving spirit of our being. Our advice was ignored!

“It is now clear that Edo APC and the news and stories they propagate are built on falsehood, social greed, intellectual imbecility and pathological irresponsibility. Edo people are advised not to only punish them with their votes on election days, but to consider them public enemy number one henceforth!

“However, if each and every one of them own up to their role, tender well-intentioned apologies and commit to be of good character, show respect to Edo people, toe the path of honour and have the decency of admitting to the fact that they spread lies and concocted fake stories to sell their mandate and attempted to dupe the courts, Edo people may show some mercy. After all, Governor Obaseki is a reasonable man. Edo people are reasonable people.

“It is the most honourable thing to do; it is the most noble step to take.

“Governor Obaseki, we once again congratulate you and the good and patient people of Edo State as your resetting Edo agenda moves to the next level.

