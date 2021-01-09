CUSTECH begins academic activities by February – Commissioner

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has formally handed over projects’ at the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, for rehabilitation, renovation and supply of materials in preparation for the commencement of academic activities at the institution before the end February 2021.

The ministry’s Commissioner, Wemi Jones, while handing over the projects to Contractors on Friday in Osara, expressed excitement for being part of the history making event.

This was made known in a Press Statement by Ademu Seidu, Public Relations Officer, PRO of the ministry.

According to the statement, Jones said he was highly impressed by the level of work done at the university site within the few days of commencing the project.

He appealed to the contractors to ensure that the projects were completed and delivered within the specified time, saying academic activities would commence on the campus before the end of February 2021.

He, however emphasised that government would not comprise on the job standard as specified in their Award letters, saying everything stated in the letter must be strictly adhered to.

”We are going to be here to give you all the support you will require to deliver on time, and to give us quality”, Jones said.

Earlier, the Director Project of the Ministry, Mr Moses Ameh, commended the consultant and the contractors for the ongoing work noting that the contractors were selected following due process.

Also speaking, the Project Consultant, Builder Islameen Etudaiye, said the mandate was to complete the projects in less than one month, saying, ”we have ensured that all contractors are working within the timeline and duration.

”Hopefully we should be able to complete the project within the time frame”, Etudaiye said.

One of the Contractors, Mr Musa Zakari, who spoke on behalf of others, assured the Commissioner that quality work would be done according to the standard specifications and delivered within the time frame.

”We have been strictly adhering to all the specifications given and we promise to do our best and work hard as much as possible to deliver our best, impress the consultant and please the government,” he said.