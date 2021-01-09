Insecurity: Benue Govt impounds 78 motorcycles

Insecurity: Benue Govt impounds 78 motorcycles

Saturday, January 9, 2021 3:47 pm


file: Motorcycles intercepted by the Lagos State Task Force on its entry into the State.

By Emmanuel Antswen
The Benue Government on Saturday said security operatives had impounded 78 motorcycles for violating the ban stopping them from using  in Ukum and Katsina-ala LGs.
The State Special Adviser to the governor on security, retired Col. Paul Hemba told newsmen in Makurdi that no amount of blackmail by the criminals would stop the government from going after them.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that following unprecedented killings and other criminal acts in Katsina-ala and Ukum local government areas of the State, the Security Council on Dec. 29, 2020 banned the use of motorcycles in the area.
Hemba said that the security operatives headed by Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) impounded 78 motorcycles in Ukum and Katsina-ala LGs that violated the State Security Council ban on its use within the LGs.
He explained that the Force Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini handed the motorcycles to the Benue Government on behalf of the security agencies.
The Special Adviser further disclosed that the decision to ban the use of motorcycles in the Local Governments was borne out of the continuous nefarious activities conducted by the criminals within the area using the motorcycles.
“78 motorcycles were handed to us by Operation Whirl Stroke.
“These motorcycles are a major cause of instability in this country. Criminals, bandits, kidnappers use them for their nefarious activities.
“You know the routes they follow after committing these crimes even when the Police or Army go after them they can not catch them,” he said.
Hemba said that because the ban was working effectively and was affecting the criminals they have resorted into blackmailing the security agencies.
He said no amount of blackmail would stop the security agencies and the Government from going after the criminals.
“These are very few isolated cases and because the ban is effective and is affecting the criminals they have resorted to propaganda to blackmail the Army and this will not work,” he added.
Hemba disclosed that the traditional rulers in the area had appealed to the state governor to exclude ladies motorcycles from the ban.
He, however, said it was only the security council that could take such decision, “so the governor is waiting for them.” (NAN)
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    34 mins ago

    Certificate forgery suit: Obaseki floors APC
    49 mins ago

    Covid-19 is real, Babafemi Ojudu warns, narrates his isolation experience
    5 hours ago

    North Korea’s Kim calls U.S. ‘biggest enemy,’ vows to continue nuclear development
    5 hours ago

    Paternity mess controversies: Moyo Thomas denies it all!
    6 hours ago

    Governors to join Buhari, Osinbajo to take COVID-19 vaccine on live TV
    7 hours ago

    Ogun Police arrest man for stealing church offering box
    7 hours ago

    CUSTECH begins academic activities by February – Commissioner
    7 hours ago

    Why I’m building religious houses – Ex Gov. Ibrahim Idris