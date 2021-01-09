Ogun Police arrest man for stealing church offering box

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested Mela Samaila, a former security guard at Grace Nations Church a.k.a Liberation City for breaking into the church auditorium and stealing the offering box with an undisclosed amount of money. He was nabbed on Thursday 7th January.

The command in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi hinted that the suspect was arrested following a distress call at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters.

Security men on duty at about 04:00am alleged that a thief scaled the fence of the church, broke into the main auditorium and made away with the church offering box.

Upon the distress call, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun division, Csp Eyitayo Akinluwade quickly mobilized his patrol team to the scene, combed the area and succeeded in arresting the suspect with the help of the security men of the church and the offering box was recovered from him.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was once a security man in the church, but was relieved of his duty due to gross misconduct.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has directed that the suspect be charged to court without delay as soon as investigation is concluded.