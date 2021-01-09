Paternity mess controversies: Moyo Thomas denies it all!

After about two weeks of playing hide and seek, Moyo Thomas, the former FCMB staff accused of having two children for Adam Nuru, the managing director of the bank has spoken up at last.

Thomas who was accused of having the two children for Nuru who was forced to step aside as managing director of FCMB earlier in the week while married to Tunde Thomas.

Some friends of Thomas said Moyo revealed to her husband that he was not the father of the children after she left Nigeria for the U.S. in 2017.

The shocking revelations led to the death of Thomas on 16 December, 2020 and the deceased friends had mounted a campaign to get Nuru sacked on ethical grounds.

But reacting to the allegation in a statement late Friday, Moyo Thomas denied the allegations, while insisting that her late husband was the father of her two kids.

I NEVER TOLD MY LATE HUSBAND HE IS NOT THE FATHER OF MY KIDS…MOYO THOMAS

“I write in reference to all the allegations and accusations that have recently been making the rounds on the internet and various social media platforms. I have refrained from responding to this matter for various reasons, one of which is to preserve the memories of Tunde who departed to be with his maker on December 16, 2020. Memories, not only to me, but to his children, who are still young, and to everybody who had a relationship with him.

“Just like any marriage, Tunde and I had a lot of differences in our marriage, some of which even led to police intervention. But I remain committed to keeping only positive memories of him. No one can ever understand what transpired between us or what each of us experienced in the marriage; like they say, it is he who wears the shoes that knows where it pinches. In all of it, I never for once wished him bad. His untimely and sudden death is still a shock to me as it is to many others.

“On no occasion did I ever tell him he was not the father of our two children. It is therefore deliberate falsehood and certainly malicious to allege and insinuate that I informed him that the children are not his. The children still bear his name. Only God knows why he died in an untimely period. It is not in my place, or anyone’s place to play God and talk with certainty as to the cause of his death, without proven medical facts.

“Despite our separation, we never allowed our differences affect the relationships we respectively have with the children. He still had conversations with the children like any father will, up until his sudden and unfortunate death.

It is quite sad and disheartening to see the pictures of these innocent children splashed all over the internet with very disparaging and weird comments.

“I do wish his family and friends the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss and I ask that we all be allowed to grieve his loss in peace. He has now been laid to rest and we implore all and sundry to please respect our privacy and allow those grieving his loss, including the children and I, to do so in peace.”