Why I’m building religious houses – Ex Gov. Ibrahim Idris

Former Kogi Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris says his decision to contribute his quota to the construction of worship centres is borne out of his desire to improve the moral and spiritual well being of the society.

The former govenor dropped this hint while on inspection tour of the multi- million naira central mosque which he is building in Anyigba Community.

Idris assured the Moslem Community in Anyigba that the project will be completed and commissioned this year.

He urged the moslems in the Community to protect the sacred house under construction, saying it is only spiritual rejuvenation that can assist this country recover it’s lost glory.

Alhaji Ibrahim Idris noted that a sound moral and spiritual standard will guarantee self sustenance, self realisation of our potentials.

He promised not to relent in his efforts to support religious Houses, so as to propagate more morals and good living.

The former govenor was welcomed by Ogohi Anyigba,Chief Imam Anyigba Central mosque, including the christian community.

Idris developed the habit of donating to religious works long before he became Governor. His first mosque was in Ejule. Since leaving public office in 2012, the former Governor has made generous contributions to the construction of Mosques and Churches in parts of the State.