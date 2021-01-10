Council boss intercepts truck load of Fulani in Kogi

Sunday, January 10, 2021 11:58 am


intercepted truck

Richard Elesho/ Lojoja

Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, LGA of Kogi State Pius Kolawole, along with security agencies in the area, led by the DPO of Odo-Ere has intercepted a truck loaded with more than 100 Fulani men. As the the suspected invaders could not explain their mission, they were denied further entry and forced back from Okunran.

A Media aid to the Chairman, Eniola Olayemi made this known in a statement.

The event happened during the weekend. People were said to have raised the alarm and contacted the Chairman when they saw the suspicious group.

Worried about the fragile security situation in the area, Kolawole contacted the police and together they tracked the truck. The truck was promptly escorted out and handed over to the DPO of Eruku Police Station, a boarder town in Kwara State, for them to be further escorted out of their community .

The statement added that the Chairman is not ready and will never compromise the security of his people. “Yagba West under his leadership is determined to ensure Security of life and property is actualize to the fullest.”

The News reports that communities in Yagba Federal Constituency and other parts of Kogi State have regularly raised the alarm over the invasion of Fulani Herdsmen in the area.

