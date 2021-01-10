Gunmen kill ‘Saudi oil expert’ in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi Police Command has confirmed reports of the murder of one Ogacheko Atanu by gunmen in Idah area of the state on Saturday night.

Atanu, described as a Saudi Arabia based oil expert was killed in his sitting room about 11:00 pm, after his assailants, numbering four, asked him to say his last prayers.

It was gathered that the deceased father of four, pleaded with his attackers and even offered them cash, to spare his life. But his plea fell on deaf ears, as the gunmen shot him severally and took nothing from the apartment.

His rattled gate man and friend who were in the compound were spared by the attackers.

Kogi State Police Public Relation Officer, (PPRO) DSP William Avye Aya who confirmed the incident said the command received a report about the assassination of the deceased at about 05:00 hours of Sunday.

”The security man of the deceased reported the incident to Idah Police division today at 05:00hours. Unknown masked men numbering about four entered the compound of the deceased through the fence.

“They told the security man to open the gate while the deceased was relaxing with his friend inside the compound. The gunmen told all of them to lie down.

“They later told the owner of the house to stand up and shot him. His body had been moved to the mortuary for autopsy and effort is being intensified to get the perpetrators of this evil act” he added.

The victim’s brother, Ukubile Atanu, who lectures at Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja, confirmed the incident during a telephone interview.

The Art and Design teacher fought back tears as he narrated how the dastardly act was carried out.

“When they (gunmen) entered his compound at about 11 pm on Saturday, they told him to say his last prayers before they kill him. He told them that he will give them money, so that they can spare his life, but they refused. That was how he was shot repeatedly. They didn’t touch the gate man.

He charged the law enforcement agencies to get to the root of the matter.

The late Ogucheko is survived by an 80-year-old mother.

He was said to have planned traveling to Abuja on Sunday preparatory to going back to Saudi Arabia later in the week.