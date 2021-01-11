LASU’s Senate appoints Oke Acting Vice-Chancellor

Monday, January 11, 2021 4:56 pm


Prof-Oyedamola-Oke-

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU),Ojo, has appointed Prof. Oyedamola Oke as the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Oke succeeds the outgoing Vice-Chancellor (V-C), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), whose five-year tenure ended on Jan.11, 2021.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, said this on Monday in Lagos.

Adekoya said that the members of the Senate of the institution approved the appointment of Oke as the Acting Vice-Chancellor after their voting process.

He said, “Oke had over 61 votes while Prof.Elias Wahab, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) had 51 votes.

“His appointment is for 45 days according to a statement by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu released on Jan.8.

“Prior to his appointment, Oke was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of LASU,  a Professor of Plant Pathology and the former Dean, Faculty of Science,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the former V-C, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), had urged the entire LASU community to support the administration of whosoever would be his successor in office.

He also advised them to ensure that the rule of law and justice continue to thrive in the institution.

Fagbohun made the appeal in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

