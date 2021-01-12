2023 Presidency: Kogi Speaker takes Bello’s campaign to Bauchi

Richard Elesho

Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Mathew Kolawole has led other members of the assembly on an errand to their colleagues in Bauchi State. Their mission was to woo Bauchi lawmakers to Governor Yahaya Bello’s 2023 presidential project.

Mathew, leading five other legislators from Kogi claimed that Bello is qualified to run for the presidency in 2023 considering his political pedigree and performance as a Governor.

He added that Nigeria needs a vibrant leader who will be able to work throughout the day without getting tired in order to be able to tackle the challenges being confronted in the country.

“He is young, energetic, vibrant and a good leader. He has done it in Kogi State in all the areas of development of the state. He has delivered and opened up the state to a position of envy by other states in the country.”

The Speaker explained that the Kogi State Assembly was kick-starting the movement from the Bauchi because the Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker is Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of Nigeria and must be given that honor.

In his response, Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman commended the Kogi State House of Assembly for spearheading the aspirations of the State Governor saying that it has gone to show that there’s a cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms.

Abubakar said that with support and backing by the Legislature across the country who are mostly APC members, the Project 2023 has positive prospects urging the APC members to rally round one of their own.

Other members who were in the delegation include, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon Ahmed Muhammad, Chief Whip, Hon. Murtar Bajeh, Hon. Ademola Bello, Mopamuro, Hon. Musa Hallirioncollins, Omala and Hon. Dahiru Muhammad, Okene II