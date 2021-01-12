Access Bank announces revised customer complaint channels

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 6:59 pm


 

Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank

Driven by its promise to deliver unrivalled customer service to all its customers, Access Bank Plc has announced an extension of its customer education and complaint management activities.
Over the years, Access Bank has strived to reach all audience tiers and communities, communicating and simplifying information on how customer-related bottlenecks can be resolved.
According to Ogor Chukudebelu, the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Access Bank Plc, the institution’s efforts are borne out of the desire to “heighten the public’s consciousness and radically improve awareness of the vast array of resources available to them as we strive to improve their banking experiences.”
“In today’s fast-paced society, there is an increased demand for information. Information that not only helps draw the institution closer to its customers but also make banking convenient for customers .
As a customer-centric bank, we appreciate feedback from our customers to help us resolve any issues they have. The feedback also serves to improve and enhance their banking experience. Therefore, we have various platforms where customers can lodge their complaints or give suggestions. We will continue to avail all customers with in the option of using their preferred complaint lodgment medium,” he added.
All Access Bank customers can henceforth have their complaints lodged and resolved swiftly through the following channels:
i. Email: contactcenter@accessbankplc.com
ii. Live chat: www.accessbank.com
iii. Social media: Facebook (@AccessBankPlc), Twitter (@accessbank_help) and Instagram (@myaccessbank)
iiii. Tamada: tamada.accessbankplc.com
v. WhatsApp Banking: 08089019019
vi. Contact center telephone: 07003000000, 01-2802500, 01-2712005-7
vii. Ombudsman: CC-ombudsman@ACCESSBANKPLC.com.
Access Bank is commited to giving its customers best -in-class services and providing a seamless banking experience for all its customers across the globe.

