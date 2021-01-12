Behold, 4 benefits Trump will lose if impeached

On Monday, 11 January, 2021, the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, came out with an impeachment notice against President Donald Trump.

They accused him of “incitement of insurrection” for abetting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Below are the four benefits Trump will lose if he is impeached, according to Tampa Bay Times

-He will lose his 200k+ pension for the rest of his life

-Lose his 1 million dollar/year travel allowance

-Loses lifetime full Secret Service detail

-Loses his ability to run in 2024:

Here is the impeachment notice: