Behold, 4 benefits Trump will lose if impeached

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:12 am
On Monday, 11 January, 2021, the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, came out with an impeachment notice against President Donald Trump.
They accused him of “incitement of insurrection” for abetting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.
Below are the four benefits Trump will lose if he is impeached, according to Tampa Bay Times
-He will lose his 200k+ pension for the rest of his life
-Lose his 1 million dollar/year travel allowance
-Loses lifetime full Secret Service detail
-Loses his ability to run in 2024:
Here is the impeachment notice:
What do you think?