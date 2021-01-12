Behold, 4 benefits Trump will lose if impeached

Behold, 4 benefits Trump will lose if impeached

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 8:12 am


Donald Trump: Bad outing!

 

 

On Monday, 11 January, 2021, the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, came out with an impeachment notice against President Donald Trump.

They accused him of “incitement of insurrection” for abetting a mob of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

Below are the four benefits Trump will lose if he is impeached, according to Tampa Bay Times

-He will lose his 200k+ pension for the rest of his life

-Lose his 1 million dollar/year travel allowance

-Loses lifetime full Secret Service detail

-Loses his ability to run in 2024:

Here is the impeachment notice:

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    WHO, others stockpile Ebola vaccine
    2 hours ago

    South African billionaire strikes gold
    2 hours ago

    No public access to Capitol grounds during Biden inauguration – Police
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Ogun tests one per cent of population
    2 hours ago

    Police brutality: Woman demands husband’s whereabout after arrest 8 years ago
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Activist cautions against hasty reopening of schools
    2 hours ago

    Kogi Poly explains delay in mobilising graduates for NYSC
    2 hours ago

    ÇRIN settles backlog of promotions, claims