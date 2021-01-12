COVID-19: Activist cautions against hasty reopening of schools

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

A social commentator and human rights activist, Idris Miliki Abdul, has cautioned against hasty reopening of schools across the country.

Mikiki, who is the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution noted that the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic in the country demands proper control before schools reopen

In a statement in Lokoja, the Human Rights activist said the current agitation for school to resume on the 18th of this month (January 2021), in Nigeria needed to be reconsidered.

He stressed that the continued spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, has made it dangerous to reopen educational institutions in the country.

More worrisome, he said, is the fact that those who travelled for the Christmas and New year break are just returning to their bases, saying that this can also aggravate the spread of the virus.

“Travelers are returning to their bases, we are suggesting that the government should consider the reopening of schools in the first week of February 2021, across the federation,” he said.