ÇRIN settles backlog of promotions, claims

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Staff of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria, CRIN have commended the management for paying the backlog of promotion and other entitlements due to both junior and senior workers across board since 2017 till date.

A beneficiary of the promotion exercise in the CRIN sub station in Ochaja, Kogi State, disclosed this during an interaction. The middle aged staff who preferred not to be named, claimed there had been no promotion in the institute for several years until the incumbent Executive Director, Dr. Patrick Adebola came on board and effected same in December last year.

The new lease of life followed the successful hosting of business meeting of the institute in December 2020. Other far reaching decisions included the settlement of outstanding claims to staff and payment of project contractors working in the institute.

It was gathered that the management has also strengthened safety by enforcing a clean environment, provision of potable water and through the engagement of a private security firm in addition to the institute’s internal security organ.

CRIN was conceived in 1964 to fast track growth in the Agriculture sub-sector of the vast Nigerian economy. The institute was established to drive the country”s dreams in general agriculture with bias for Cocoa and related products.

Adebola, a respected technocrat and plant scientist was of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, from where the Federal Government poached him to CRIN as Executive Director, in October last year. He is on a five-year tenure in the first instance.