Kogi Poly explains delay in mobilising graduates for NYSC

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The management of Kogi State Polytechnic has assured graduates of the institution of its commitment to their progress and prompt mobilization for the National Youth Service.

The institution made this known In statement issued by the Dean, Directorate of Students’ Services, Engr. Salawu Salisu Ijiji. He said the institution will never delay or deny the mobilization of her eligible prospective corps members.

Ijiji stated that the delay in mobilizing all prospective corps members (PCMs) who graduated from Kogi State Polytechnic for the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) was not caused by the Polytechnic, but by the 2020 nationwide lockdown occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In line with her practice of ensuring timely mobilisation of the PCMs for the national assignment, the Polytechnic had facilitated the online registration of some of the PCMs who were already waiting for Batch A, Stream 2 Call-Up before the Covid-19 Lockdown was announced by the Federal Government in March, 2020.

“After the lockdown, the PCMs earlier registered for Batch A Stream 2 Orientation were, however, split into three (3) Batches, (comprising Batch B, Stream 1A, Batch B, Stream 1B and Batch B, Stream 2) in compliance with the social distancing protocol released by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“In line with the post-lockdown modified orientation schedule, the Batch B Stream 1A and Batch B Stream 1B had their respective orientations in November and December, 2020.

“In the same vein, orientation for the third Batch (Batch B Stream 2) as released by the National Youths Service Corps commences on 19th January, 2021.

“It is therefore clear that the delay as experienced has nothing to do with the the administrative mechanism in Kogi State Polytechnic.

“The Polytechnic is always proud to mobilise her qualified products for the national assignment, and will never relent in her efforts to ensure timely mobilisation of same following due procedures,” he said.

He urged those not captured in the three batches to exercise patience until February, 2021, when the NYSC directs for fresh registration and mobilisation.