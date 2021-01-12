No public access to Capitol grounds during Biden inauguration – Police

There will be no public access to the Capitol grounds during Joe Biden’s inauguration as U.S. president on Jan. 20, acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman said.

Pittman took over the leadership from Steven Sund after he stepped down amid criticism of the force’s handling of rioters who breached the Capitol building last week.

She said law enforcement from the federal, state and local levels were working together and comprehensive, coordinated plans were in place to ensure safety.

Several police officers have been suspended as investigations into the January 6 riot continue, she said. (dpa/NAN)