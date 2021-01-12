Ogun alerts public on fake Anchor Borrowers registration portal

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture has alerted the general public to be wary of an online portal calling for application for the Ogun State/ Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) 2021/2022 Anchor Borrowers Programme.

Anchor Borrowers Steering Committee (ABP) Secretary in the State, Deaconess Taiwo Ayansanwo, in a statement made available to newsmen said members of the public should disregard the information.

She described it as fake and unauthorised and does not originate from the Ministry of Agriculture, noting that the picture in the post was meant to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to advise all categories of farmers and the public in general that the online portal tagged: How to Apply for SEIFCAN 2021/2022 Anchor Borrowers Programme. http://opr.news/5ddfe71210109en_ng?client=news) is fake and unauthorised aimed at defrauding the unsuspecting public.

“Farmers, Commodities Association and the general public are hereby advised to completely discountenance this information as there is no iota of sincerity in it. We know how to communicate and get in touch with our farmers and the public.”, She said.

The ABP Steering Secretary said those who want to subscribe to the state’s Anchor Borrowers Programme should visit the Ministry of Agriculture, Block D, State Secretariate, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, the 20 Local Government Areas or through Ogunjobsportal for registration and the ministry will guide them on other necessary processes and not through a third party.