COVID-19: Nigeria reports 12 new deaths as number of infections hit 102,601

COVID-19: Nigeria reports 12 new deaths as number of infections hit 102,601

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:20 am


Coronavirus testing in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,270  new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections to 102,601.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Tuesday.

The public health institute confirmed 12 new deaths in the past 24 hours. This takes the nation’s death toll to 1,373 .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 1,033,858 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said the new infections were reported from 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to the breakdown released on Tuesday by health agency, Lagos takes the lead with 435 infections, FCT 234, Oyo 103, and  Plateau 86.

Other states with new infections were Rivers-71, Enugu-51, Nasarawa-41, Delta-39, Edo-39, Osun-33, Niger-31, Sokoto-23, Ondo-16, Taraba-13, Ebonyi-12, Kano-10, Abia-9, Bayelsa-8, Bauchi-7, Imo-5, Katsina-3, and Gombe-1.

The NCDC disclosed that 1,083 additional patients had been discharged after they tested negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries and discharges has risen to  81,574.

According to the agency, a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

The country’s active cases stand at 19,654, while only two states – Kogi and Cross River – have no active cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 12.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Ethiopia forces kill 265 suspected rebels – State media
    35 mins ago

    Pogba scores to send Manchester United clear at top of EPL
    45 mins ago

    Atletico Madrid extend La Liga lead with win over Sevilla
    50 mins ago

    Pence: I will not invoke 25th amendment to remove Trump
    2 hours ago

    Didi is Gone!
    14 hours ago

    Access Bank announces revised customer complaint channels
    14 hours ago

    Who is Afraid of Bishop Kukah?
    15 hours ago

    Ogun alerts public on fake Anchor Borrowers registration portal