Ethiopia forces kill 265 suspected rebels – State media

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:29 am


Ethiopian soldiers :

Security forces in Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state have “neutralised” 265 suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, state media outlet Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC) reported on Tuesday.

The 265 suspected rebels were killed during military operations conducted in the past two months, FBC said.

Six suspected OLA rebels and 87 of their accomplices have also been arrested during the military operations, it added.

The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), also an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 per cent of Ethiopia’s population.

Designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian parliament in 2011, the OLF was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation. (Xinhua/NAN)

