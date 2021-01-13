First Ever! President Trump Impeached Twice

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 10:50 pm
Donald Trump
By Ademola Adegbamigbe. President Donald Trump, today, 13 January 2021, was impeached by the US House of Representatives.
In the votes, 232 Reps voted yea; 197, nay and 5 did not vote.
Among those who voted for his removal were 10 Republicans, members of his own party who were clearly pissed off by Trump’s swashbuckling nature and propensity to incite violence with no more effort than snapping a finger.
He actually instigated his supporters, howling like blood thirsty hounds, to invade the Capitol, US temple of democracy. Pandemonium! The legislators had to be guarded to safety by security men. Five people died. That was actually his last straw.
This would be the second time Trump was impeached, making him the first President to have ever gone that route.
The first time Trump was impeached by the same House was on 18 December 2019, because of what it considered his “abuse of power and obstruction of justice.”
In other words, Nancy Pelosi and other Reps alleged that Trump “had solicited foreign interference (Ukraine) in the 2020 US presidential election to help his re-election bid.”
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were other Presidents that were impeached- only once
