Gunmen abduct Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic lecturer from residence

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 12:51 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A lecturer in Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, Rivers State, James Finwe, has been kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen from his residence.

It was gathered that Finwe was kidnapped from his residence at Igwurutali, in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State on Tuesday evening.

Chairman of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, of the Polytechnic, Prince Psudo Wiwo confirmed that Finwe was kidnapped at his residence on Tuesday evening.

The ASUP Chairman threatened that lecturers of the institution may be forced to embark on peaceful protest if their colleague is not released unconditionally.

According to Wiwo, “the news of the kidnap of James Finwe, came to us as shock. As a Union, we are calling on the security agencies to rescue our colleague. The abductors are also advised to release Finwe unconditionally without further delay. The Union will not accept any kidnapping of any of our members even after the release of Finwe.

“If wait for a while and he is not released unconditionally, we will stage a peaceful protest.”

Police have reacted to the abduction of the lecturer as at the time of filing in this story.

 

