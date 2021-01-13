Kogi gets Acting Chief Judge



Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu has been sworn in as the Ag Chief Judge of Kogi State following the retirement of the immediate past occupant of the position, Justice Henry Olusiyi.

He was sworn in by Governor Yahaya Bello, on Tuesday at the Government House in Lokoja.

In his charge to the new Ag Chief Judge, the Governor who was represented by his deputy, Edward Onoja enjoined him to stand by the words of the National Anthem by serving with faithfulness, loyalty and honesty.

He told the new head of judiciary to take the job of taking the other arms of government to the next level by being dedicated to his job and assisting the state in its efforts to make a swift administration of justice a top priority.

“My Lord is now the alter ego of the third arm of government of our administration and therefore one of the chiefest custodians of the Administration of Justice, law and order in Kogi State and luckily, he is a brilliant legal mind coming in with massive wealth of experience.”

In his opening address, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibarhim Mohammed Sani (SAN) described the event as the beginning of another era as provided for in the Nigerian Constitution.

In his vote of thanks, the new Chief Judge who appealed for synergy among the three arms of government said the failure of one arm is the failure of all, hence the need for them to work together for the progress and development of the state.