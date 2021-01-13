Pence: I will not invoke 25th amendment to remove Trump

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 7:46 am


U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would not seek to invoke the 25th Amendment of the country’s constitution, which would remove President Donald Trump from office by declaring him unfit to perform his duties.

In a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, Pence slammed Democratic efforts to pressure him into invoking the 25th Amendment, calling it “political games”.

“Under our Constitution the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation,” Pence said.

“Invoking the 25th Amendment in such a manner would set a terrible precedent,” he added. (dpa/NAN)

