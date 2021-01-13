Pence’s Letter to Pelosi: I’ll Not Invoke 25th Amendment to Kick Out Trump

Pence’s Letter to Pelosi: I’ll Not Invoke 25th Amendment to Kick Out Trump

Wednesday, January 13, 2021 12:08 pm


U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

The call was deafening from different quarters that, given the bull-in-a Chinaware shop behavior of President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence should invoke the 25th amendment. This is the section of the US Constitution that a Vice President could invoke, declaring the President incapable of governing.

However, in a letter  to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Tuesday night, as the House of Representatives was getting ready to call for the invocation, Pence wrote:

“With just eight days left in the president’s term, you and the Democratic Caucus are demanding that the Cabinet and I invoke the 25th Amendment. I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with the Constitution.”

Below is the full letter:

The letter by Pence to Pelosi. pbs.org

