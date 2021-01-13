Youtubeblackvoice fund to provide grants to 10 Nigerians, 13 others –Official

By Stellamaris Ashinze

YouTube, on Tuesday, announced that 10 Nigerian Creators were among the 23 youtubers from Africa selected to receive grants for the development of their channels from the global #YouTubeBlackVoices fund, an official said.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, added that the 23 creators comprised YouTube’s inaugural class of Africa content creators and part of the 132 creators, across the globe, participating in YouTube’s class of 2021.

He said that in addition to the grant earmarked for content development, the 23 YouTubers, from Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya, would also take part in an intensive three-week incubator programme, to be followed by bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes.

According to him, top African artistes; Fireboy DML, Sauti Sol and Sho Madjozi were part of the selected 23 artists to join the #YouTubeBlack Voices Class of 2021.

‘’The (African) artists will join others selected from the United States, Brazil, and Australia, whose music spans generations, and locations.

‘’ The Artist Class of 2021 will receive dedicated partner support from YouTube, seed funding invested into the development of their channels, and participate in training and networking programs focused on production, fan engagement, and wellbeing.

“We’re excited to spotlight Black creators from the African continent and amplify their voices as they create original content on our platform,” Okosi said.

He noted that African creators on YouTube were already reshaping the power of the platform by providing a unique perspective on all kinds of topics, ranging from fashion and comedy to politics, learning and wellness.

Okosi said through the content, the creators continued to raise the bar for how others engage with their audiences and build community on the YouTube platform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it all began in October 2020, when YouTube called for African creators to apply for #YouTubeBlackVoices funding as part of YouTube’s global, multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube.

Over the next few years, YouTube plan to invest directly in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world in order to fulfil this commitment.

The beneficiaries included, Akah Bants, Dimma Umeh, Eric Okafor, Fireboy DML, Lade Owolabi, Dodos, Oscar Frank, Tomike Adeoye, Winnie Emmanuel, and Mitchelle Adagala from Nigeria; Nicollette Mashile, Kay Ngonyama, Lasizwe, MacG, Owamie Hlongwane, Sho Madjozi, Thato Rampedi, Naledi Monamodi, Ofentse and Nelisiwe Mwase, from South Africa. From Kenya comes: Kaluhi Adagala, Mumo, Patricia Kihoro and Sauti Sol.

Launched in May 2005, YouTube is the world’s most popular online video community, allowing billions of people around the world to discover, watch and share videos.