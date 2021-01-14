Accident kills 5, injures16 on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Thursday, January 14, 2021 1:04 pm


FRSC

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Five people have been reported killed in an auto crash in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Spokesperson for Traffic Compliance,  Babatunde Akinbiyi, in a release confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta. He said the crash happened at about 2:45pm Wednesday at Danliti U-turn.

He also revealed that the crush involved a Truck and Mazda bus with the plate numbers APP 397 YA and EPE 575 XA respectively.

Akinbiyi said an eye witness confirmation to TRACE and FRSC that the bus rammed into the truck from behind while trying to make a U-turn to Lagos due to impatience and reckless driving.

He however confirmed that five passengers from the bus died instantly and 16 persons with a toddler confirmed injured.

Effect on traffic was high and efforts were made by TRACE Operatives, FRSC and Police Mowe Division to restore normalcy.

The affected vehicles were taken to PAPA OSCAR Cage. The victims were rescued to Idera Private Hospital while the toddler was taken to  Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH).

The dead bodies were taken to Idera Private Morgue.

