APC youths endorse suspension of Kwara chairman

By Usman Aliyu

The Kwara Youth Renewal Group of All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed the suspension of the state caretaker chairman of the party Mr Bashir Bolarinwa.

Mr Mumini Lade, the spokesperson for the group said this while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin.

Lade said that the suspended chairman should have gone long ago because his undisguised hatred and disrespect for Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the government elected under the party.

“It is instructive that Bolarinwa could not take the slightest challenge to his own authority as he sidelined and punished members of the State Executive Council who disagreed with his style.

“It was a case of a man who kills by the sword not wanting to die by the same. He went on radio many times condemning the APC government and the governor.

“We are not aware of any disciplined party chairman doing that. We expected him to have resigned.

“It is therefore not surprising that the national headquarters of our party has done the needful.

“We hereby declare our support for Alhaji Abdullahi Samari while urging him to work with every tendency in the party,” Lade said.

He explained that AbdulRazaq was the governor of Kwara and by the constitution, the leader of the party in the state.

He urged well-meaning members of the party and the people to support the governor in his quest to make the great again.

The group leader however, warned against nuisance under whatever guise.

This, he said, was because the state is a state of harmony and no individual, no matter how highly placed, should be allowed to mess with the peace and security of lives and property.

Lade queried why some group of people in the party would position themselves as the giver of power and ascribed the collective success of residents at the 2019 general elections to themselves.

“When Kwara people in their majority took their destinies into their hands by going to the poll to say Otoge to bad governance, they did so not for some set of individuals to claim political supremacy.

“They were rightly informed that the decision which they made is the best for them and they are currently reaping the reward of their actions.

“Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with his style of governance is growing in strength and also gaining popularity among Kwara people.

“To those who are ready to understand, we at the Kwara APC Youth says the era of godfatherism and self-serving has ended in the state courtesy of the people during 2019 general elections and that should be allowed to stand.

“Anyone who wants to act or disguise like as a godfather in Kwara is an enemy of the state,” said the youth leader.

He asserted that the governor’s achievements were visible in all sectors of the state, including education, health, water and infrastructure.

APC National Caretaker Committee had suspended Bolarinwa from his position for alleged anti party activities and appointed Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, who was his deputy as acting caretaker chairman of the party in the state.