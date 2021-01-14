COVID-19: 53 health workers infected in Edo, as one patient die

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

No fewer than 53 healthcare workers in Edo state have been infected with the Coronavirus (Covid-19), since the second wave of the disease outbreak in the state.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a meeting of the State Task force on Covid-19, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He also disclosed that the state recorded eight new cases and one death on Thursday.

He said, “We have, in the last 24 hours, recorded 8 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death. 240 samples were collected from the various screening and testing centres across the state.

“As today, Thursday, January 14, 2021, we have 238 active cases of the virus in the state.

“Since the second wave of the deadly disease, Edo State has recorded 447 confirmed cases out of which 53 are health workers. The State has also recorded 202 recoveries and 12 deaths from the disease.”

Obi noted that the state will soon roll out more measures to halt the spread of the disease, even as the risk communication and disease surveillance mechanisms are being strengthened to protect lives and livelihoods of all residents in Edo State.l9a

He, however, urged residents in the state to observe all precautionary measures to guard against the spread of the infectious disease, including compulsory and proper use of face masks, regular handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, observe physical distancing measures and limit social events.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager urged residents with any symptoms of the disease to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on the toll-free number 08003625000 for assistance or their nearest health facility.