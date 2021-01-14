Ife Ajagbe, Among Radio’s Most Influential Personalities

By Deji Obasa



Ife Ajagbe, buxom radio host and prolific media personality joins 99 other renowned broadcasters who make Radiocast’s 100 Influential Radio Personalities in Nigeria. Radiocast released their 2020 honorees in an electronic publication distributed across the internet, recognizing Ife for her international positioning throughout 2020 in liaison activities for brands and celebrities, especially through Celeb Stopover.

This is another interesting recognition for Ife Ajagbe on the Radiocast platform, after being honored in the Woman Crush Wednesday series.

Graduate of Dramatic Arts from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Ifeoluwa Oluwatobi Ajagbe is a radio host, Publicist, media consultant, TweetChat Host, blogger, Movie critic, Voice-Over Artist, Voice Actor, Event and online TV Host. She lives in Lagos, works at Kennis104.1FM and is married to cinematography genius Lanre Olupona.

Radiocast 100 comprises radio personalities whose passion, innovation, style and fan base have contributed to nation building and the world as a community. Fellow honorees include Kenny Ogungbe, Lolo 1, Toolz, Olisa Adibua, Do2un, Daddy Freeze and Yaw.

“Thanks to @radiocast.ng for recognizing me as one of Radio’s 100 influential personalities for the year 2020” Ife heartily posted on her Facebook and Instagram walls.

As host of Celeb Stopover since 2017, Ife Ajagbe has interviewed several international acts and homegrown superstars, building up one of Africa’s most extensive directory of notable personalities. As a producer, she worked with creative genius Dale Greenix and sounds expert Iam Unbeaten to deliver the rebranded season of Celeb Stopover.

A globally renowned broadcaster with tentacles hooked across popular corporations who also serves in media guide capacity to various well coordinated awareness and promotional campaigns for international brands and celebrities, Ife has worked closely with Yemi Alade, Chocolate City, Project Fame ex housemates and the New Knorr company.

The Punch celebrated her exit from Metro FM in 2019, in pursuit of more spirited adventures including Celeb Stopover fun, as she also partners digital, local and international platforms so as to maximize content distribution. The result is millions of national listeners across 4 regional Radio stations (Bridge98.7FM- Asaba, Crest87.7FM- Akure, LeadCity89.1FM, Gold95.5FM- Ilesha), alongside a huge online global following constituting the Celeb Stopover family.

On January 4, the Nigerian broadcasting world was agog with celebratory activities. The prestigious recognition means that thousands of hours of training and mastery in broadcasting will continue to pay off in remarkable ways. Ife is adored as a legend in the pages of many broadcasting journals. Also, this Celeb Stopover milestone validates the sky being her momentum point in her journey across the infinite galaxy of broadcasting.