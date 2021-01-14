Military escorts rescue woman, shot kidnapper dead in Edo

Thursday, January 14, 2021 5:39 pm


Nigerians soldiers on parade

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
A military escort on Wednesday, in Benin, Edo state, shot and killed a yet-to-be-identified kidnap suspect.
The military operatives also rescued a woman abducted by the gunmen.
The incident occurred at Aduwawa, located along Benin/Auchi road of the Benin metropolis.
It was gathered that the deceased suspect and his cohorts now on the run, trailed the woman who was driving her car, close to the NTA premises and accosted her.
The armed kidnappers after putting the woman’s car to a stop, forced her out of her car and dragged her into a car that snatched earlier.
Unknown to the hoodlums, armed soldiers who were travelling on that route spotted them during the attack and stopped to rescue the woman.
But upon sighting the soldiers, the hoodlums opened gunfire as a decoy to escape.
One of kidnappers however fell to the superior firepower of the soldiers and died at the spot, while others escaped.
The woman was rescued unhurt.
Edo state police command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation into the kidnapping has commenced.
