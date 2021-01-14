OGSG equips Amotekun for operation

,

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The South-West security outfit, Amotekun has finally begun its operation in Ogun state.

Ogun state government, as part of its concern for security of lives and property has gotten the security outfit 100 patrol vehicles,.200 motorcycles and communication gadgets to enhance operation in the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chief of Staff to the State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu disclosed this while featuring on a live television programe in Abeokuta, adding that the commencement of the outfit in the State was expected to fortify the existing security architecture, towards addressing the challenges headlong.

Alhaji Salisu maintained that the State Government would not fold its arms and allow criminals have free rein, saying ‘’the days of criminals are numbered with the appointment of former Commissioner of Police, David Ajibola Akinremi, as the Commandant of the security outfit.

He said part of strategies of the State Government to curb criminality was to devise means, noting that over 20,000 youths have been employed through Ogun Jobs Portal, while disclosing that companies in the State were also mandated to source for qualified applicants on it for recruitment.

The Chief of Staff added that many infrastructure projects inherited from past administrations would be completed by the end of Q1 2021, while the newly initiated projects would not be neglected, saying that the Owode-Ilaro, and Odo-Afa roads in Yewa axis; the Epe-Ijebu Ode, and Molusi College roads in Ijebu division; and the Sagamu Interchange-Siun-Abeokuta, and Lafenwa-Rounda roads are all receiving robust attention of government.